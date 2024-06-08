Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$22.44 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$16.46 and a 1-year high of C$23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$562.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leon’s Furniture

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total value of C$226,399.00. 69.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

