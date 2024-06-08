Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Liberty Live Group worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $141,804,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,541,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,329,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $28,618,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,513,503 shares of company stock valued at $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

