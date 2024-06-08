Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 5,500 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total transaction of C$891,000.00.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE:L opened at C$160.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$140.97.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.513 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on L. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.43.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

