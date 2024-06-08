Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Down 0.4%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $218.12 and last traded at $218.69. 399,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,449,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.