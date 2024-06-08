Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.270-14.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.8 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.27-14.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

