Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.27-14.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.87.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.