Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

