Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.