Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

