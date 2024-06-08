Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $113,126,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

