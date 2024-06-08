MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 5.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 247,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 830,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.