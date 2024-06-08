Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.58. 20,394,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 65,960,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.