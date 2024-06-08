MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 69,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.23.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

