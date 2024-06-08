Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,613,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,479,000 after purchasing an additional 956,387 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.02 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.