MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.72. MaxCyte shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 130,502 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122,326 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

