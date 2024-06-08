Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 9th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.
Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
