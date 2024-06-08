MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. 539,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 443,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

