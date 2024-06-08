MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 7.3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10. 332,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,142,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

