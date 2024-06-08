MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 1.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,734.70 and last traded at $1,720.00. 495,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,929,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,694.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,793.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,014.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,625,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

