Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 265,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,173,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Get Mplx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 110,880 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.