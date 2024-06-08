Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.12. 2,108,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,972,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
