Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.12. 2,108,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,972,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

