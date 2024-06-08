NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.79% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NIO Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NIO opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.