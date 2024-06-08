NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 52,846,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 56,899,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 114.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.
Institutional Trading of NIO
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 32.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 10.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
