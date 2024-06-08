NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 52,846,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 56,899,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 114.79%.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 32.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 10.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.