Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,805,671 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805,671 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 25.91% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $903,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.