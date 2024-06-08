Northern Trust Corp Acquires 43,166 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.