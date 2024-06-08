Northern Trust Corp Acquires 43,166 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.