Northern Trust Corp Acquires 85,736 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of ONEOK worth $404,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

