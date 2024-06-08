Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,471 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

