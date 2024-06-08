Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,230,919 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.80% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $677,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,858,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

