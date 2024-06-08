Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $304,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $190.30 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.