Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,551 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $715,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $8,411,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,348,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $93.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

