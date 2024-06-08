Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,909,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,263 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $377,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $582,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 126.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,587.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

