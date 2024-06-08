Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Analog Devices worth $1,146,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADI opened at $234.77 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

