Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 142,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of The Cigna Group worth $928,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $338.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.44. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

