Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $939,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,502.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 165,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 158,736 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,227,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,551,000 after purchasing an additional 336,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

