Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,190,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $912,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,578,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.