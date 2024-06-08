Northern Trust Corp Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.69% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,028,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average of $251.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

