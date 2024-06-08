Northern Trust Corp Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Charles Schwab worth $1,040,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.