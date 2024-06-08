Northern Trust Corp Has $1.15 Billion Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,411,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,150,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.98 and its 200 day moving average is $370.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $420.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

