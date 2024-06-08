Northern Trust Corp Has $306.09 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of HP worth $306,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.46 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

