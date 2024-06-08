Northern Trust Corp Has $311.91 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $311,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.89.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

