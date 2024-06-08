Northern Trust Corp Has $330.32 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,226,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $330,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KR opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

