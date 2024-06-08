Northern Trust Corp Has $340.55 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $340,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

