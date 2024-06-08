Northern Trust Corp Has $343.47 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,547,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,281 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Xcel Energy worth $343,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

