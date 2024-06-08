Northern Trust Corp Has $350.42 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,508,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Corning worth $350,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

