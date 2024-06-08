Northern Trust Corp Has $358.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 5.74% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $358,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,963,000 after buying an additional 253,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,364,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,358,000 after buying an additional 233,637 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

