Northern Trust Corp Has $363.22 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $363,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PEG opened at $72.88 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

