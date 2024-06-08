Northern Trust Corp Has $370.46 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $370,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,198,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

