Northern Trust Corp Has $375.17 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $375,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Snowflake by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Snowflake by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snowflake by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,459,000 after buying an additional 573,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.41 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.72.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.