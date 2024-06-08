Northern Trust Corp Has $621.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $621,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after acquiring an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 189,814.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 505,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,480,000 after acquiring an additional 504,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

