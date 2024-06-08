Northern Trust Corp Has $685.51 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $685,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 164,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 396,252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $155.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

